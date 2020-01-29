Lear (NYSE:LEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lear (NYSE:LEA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lear updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.73. 7,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $159.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.28.

Several research firms have commented on LEA. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.71.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

