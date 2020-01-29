Laurentian Analysts Give WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) a C$2.50 Price Target

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) has been given a C$2.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Laurentian in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

CVE:WELL remained flat at $C$1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 682,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,233. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

