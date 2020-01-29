Lapides Asset Management LLC Takes $195,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,501,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,270,000 after buying an additional 65,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olin by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Olin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,219,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Olin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,401,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,993. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

