Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 65,700 Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,700 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Tronox worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROX. TheStreet cut Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 467,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 3.49. Tronox Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

