Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TEGNA by 7.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in TEGNA by 62.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 674,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 154,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,644. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

