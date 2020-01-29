Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.15-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

LRCX stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,193. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $316.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Bank of America raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.05.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

