Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.