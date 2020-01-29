Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,700 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 783,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 301,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,214,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

LBAI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $829.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

