Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBAI. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.73. 131,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

