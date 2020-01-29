Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays raised Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HCMLY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 94,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

