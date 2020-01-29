Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Sets New 1-Year High at $181.72

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $181.72 and last traded at $181.05, with a volume of 50533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LH. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

