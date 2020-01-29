Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.48 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Kryll token can now be purchased for about $0.0568 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1,834.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kryll

Kryll was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,980,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

