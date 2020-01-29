KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This is a boost from KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $34.87.

