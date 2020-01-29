Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,177 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 997,963 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,784,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

