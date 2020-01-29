Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.29. Kootenay Silver shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 172,970 shares.

Separately, Mackie set a C$0.55 price target on shares of Kootenay Silver and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Kootenay Silver alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24.

In other news, Director Andrea Melissa Zaradic sold 140,000 shares of Kootenay Silver stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$44,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,200.53.

About Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc is an exploration-stage mining company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates through the segment, being the acquisition and exploration and future development of mineral properties.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.