Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the period. Knowles comprises approximately 2.1% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $22.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,076.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $462,484.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,510 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

