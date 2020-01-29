Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.03. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.08.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. 79,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.