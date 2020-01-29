Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KNSA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,002. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.95.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 139,072 shares in the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

