KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,177,000 after purchasing an additional 194,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $227.37. The company had a trading volume of 601,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day moving average is $211.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

