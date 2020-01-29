KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.93 and a 200 day moving average of $114.14. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $102.83 and a one year high of $121.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

