KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Position Lifted by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up about 2.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $11,834,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. CWM LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 29,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $19.13. 665,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,410,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.