Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of KFFB opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 million, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

