Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.30

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.
KELYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $783.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.
In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,873.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.