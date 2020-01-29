Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.30

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $783.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,873.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

