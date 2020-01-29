Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kelly Services by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kelly Services by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,873.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KELYA. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

