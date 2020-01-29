Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ KRNY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,605. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.41. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kearny Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,719,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 64,445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

