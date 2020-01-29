Kavar Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 174.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in SL Green Realty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

