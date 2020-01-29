Kavar Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.31 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 709,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 298,962 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

