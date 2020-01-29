Kavar Capital Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in 3M by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 666,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average is $168.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

