Kavar Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $192.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

