Kavar Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Landmark Bank grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Argus increased their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

