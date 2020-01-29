Kavar Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,609,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 136,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 179,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 85,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

