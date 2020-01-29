Kavar Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,407 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $77.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

