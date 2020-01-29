Kavar Capital Partners LLC Buys 17,627 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kavar Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.0% of Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

