Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Short Interest Down 26.4% in January

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $674,681.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,547. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.42 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $168.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.