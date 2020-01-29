Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Up 39.3% in January

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 509,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of KALU traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 214,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average of $101.65. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, VP Mark Krouse sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $54,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,207 shares of company stock worth $3,206,150 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 293,293 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

