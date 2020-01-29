K12 (NYSE:LRN) Stock Price Down 0.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $30.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. K12 traded as low as $16.28 and last traded at $16.57, 258,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 266,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in K12 by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $806.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

