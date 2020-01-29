Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Juniper Networks to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

JNPR opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $175,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,468.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 46.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,620.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

