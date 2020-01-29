Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Juniper Networks updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.30 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

Shares of JNPR opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $175,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,468.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

