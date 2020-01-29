JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 336 ($4.42), approximately 406,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 102,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of $247.75 million and a P/E ratio of -29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 347.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 315.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.34%.

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

