Jibrel Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,716.00 (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $8,716.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.37 or 0.05636848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00127729 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

JNT is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

