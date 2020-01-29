Jewel (JWL) Hits Market Cap of $21.49 Million

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004192 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $21.49 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.73 or 0.03203132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00193227 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00065776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028446 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121494 BTC.

About Jewel

JWL is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

