Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) will announce $11.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $12.23 million. Jernigan Capital posted sales of $9.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year sales of $44.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.76 million to $45.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.68 million, with estimates ranging from $50.24 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jernigan Capital from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, CEO John A. Good bought 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,106.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark O. Decker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $176,857 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 53.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Jernigan Capital by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JCAP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. 209,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,672. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

