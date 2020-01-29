Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Delphi Technologies PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Delphi Technologies in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delphi Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. Delphi Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Shares of DLPH stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $845.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,863,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Delphi Technologies by 220.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,353 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 114,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 238,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

