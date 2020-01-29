Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SUMCO CORP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

SUOPY stock remained flat at $$32.67 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.31. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About SUMCO CORP/ADR

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

