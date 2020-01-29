Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

BSJM opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

