Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.58 Million Position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 4.16% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 969.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter.

PFI stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

