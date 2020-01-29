Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $217.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.37 and a twelve month high of $223.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.