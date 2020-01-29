Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the period.

Shares of BST opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science & Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

