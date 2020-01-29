Jag Capital Management LLC Has $28.06 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amazon.com by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,853.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,841.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,813.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,181.72.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

