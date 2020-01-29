Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $114.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

